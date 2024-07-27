Maharashtra: Three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village; 2 rescued, 2 feared trapped

Shinde added that the two rescued individuals have been admitted to a hospital and are in stable condition. "It is a 10-year-old building. An investigation is ongoing, and action will be taken against the owner of the building," he said.

A three-storey building in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village on Saturday (July 27) early morning collapsed, trapping at least two people under the rubble. The incident occurred around 5 am, and the police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently at the scene conducting rescue operations.

Kailas Shinde, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, confirmed the building's collapse. "This is a G+3 building in Shahbaz village, which falls under Belapur ward. There were 13 flats in the building. Two people have been rescued and two are likely trapped. NDRF teams are on site, and a rescue operation is underway," Shinde informed reporters.

This incident comes to light following a series of building collapses in the region. Last week, an 80-year-old woman was killed, and four others were injured when a portion of a balcony of a four-storey residential building in South Mumbai collapsed. The incident took place at Rubinnisa Manzil on Sleater Road near the Grant Road railway station around 11 am.

Additionally, on Tuesday evening, a dilapidated three-storey building in Jam Khambhalia town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district collapsed amid heavy rainfall. The collapse resulted in the deaths of an elderly woman and her two granddaughters. The rescue operation, which lasted nearly six hours, led to the recovery of the bodies of Kesharben Kanjaria (65), Pritiben Kanjaria (15), and Payalben Kanjaria (18). Five other individuals were rescued from the debris.

Teams from the NDRF, police, and fire department were involved in the rescue efforts, working through the night to remove the debris caused by the building collapse amid ongoing heavy rains in the region.

