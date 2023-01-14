Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Excise policy case: CBI raids at Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office; check details

    The excise policy case has been one of the many matters which intensified the sparring between the BJP and the AAP as the ruling party in Delhi alleged that it was being targeted. Several arrests have been made in the case while Sisodia was named as an accused.

    Excise policy case: CBI raids at Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office; check details AJR
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday (January 14) said that CBI officials were at his office as the probe continues in the excise policy case.

    In a tweet, Sisodia said, "Today, the CBI has reached my office yet again. They are welcome."

    Also read: Kerala University grants 'menstruation benefit' to female students

    "They had carried out raids at my home and office, searched my bank locker…. even went to go and search my village. They did not find anything against me… and won't be able to as I have done nothing wrong. I have honestly worked to serve the education sector for the children in Delhi," Sisodia further stressed.

    It can be seen that the investigation in the Delhi excise policy case began in 2022 after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe, citing discrepancies.

    Also read: Nitin Gadkari receives death threat from unknown caller at Nagpur office; probe on

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has suggested multiple times that probe agencies were carrying out the investigation on the behest of the rival BJP.

    He has also said that hundreds of officers were engaged over months but nothing was found in the case. The investigation began months ahead of the crucial elections in Gujarat and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls; and the AAP had linked the investigation to the elections.

    It had also said that the BJP was trying to topple an elected government in the national capital by using central agencies. Kejriwal had also claimed that attempts were made to approach his party's MLAs while the BJP accused the AAP of corruption.

