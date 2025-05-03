At least 6 people were killed and over 60 were injured in a major stampede that took place at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa.

At least 6 people were killed and over 60 were injured in a major stampede that took place at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa. The stampede took place amid Shree Devi Lairai jatra, which commenced on Friday, with thousands of devotees flocking there.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over the stampede and took stock of the situation.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken,” Pramod Sawant wrote on X.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time,” he added.

Meanwhile, an emergency response has been initiated after the incident took place.

“We dispatched five ambulances through 108 services to the site. Three were stationed at Asilo, and three more kept on standby until the situation stabilised,” said state health minister Vishwajit Rane, according to Times of India (TOI).

Rane added that all necessary medical arrangements have been made. “We are closely monitoring each patient’s condition. Nodal officers from GMC and Asilo have been appointed to oversee the response. Regular updates will be provided,” the minister said.

The cause of the stampede is not yet known.

Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed for the jatra. Drones were also placed for aerial surveillance of crowd movements.

Earlier on Friday, chief minister Sawant, his wife Sulakshana, Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanawade, and MLAs Premendra Shet and Carlos Ferreira, visited the jatra.