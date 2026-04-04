A five-storey building collapsed at a bus stand in Kotma, Anuppur district, triggering panic. Rescue operations by police, SDRF, and local admin are underway. Authorities fear several people may be trapped under the debris.

A five-storey building collapsed at the bus stand in Kotma town of Anuppur district here on Saturday, triggering panic in the area, an official said.

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Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the police, SDRF and local administration deployed at the site. Authorities fear that several people may be trapped under the debris.

SP Details Rescue Priority

Anuppur Superintendent of Police (SP) Moti-Ur-Rehman said that the priority is to rescue those trapped and provide medical assistance to the injured. "Rescue operations are underway at the site of the building collapse in Kotma bus stand. Police, SDRF and local administration teams are present on the spot. Our priority is to safely evacuate those trapped and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. The area has been cordoned off, and further investigation into the cause of the collapse will be conducted," he told ANI Further details are awaited.