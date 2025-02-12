53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra

A 53-year-old Mumbai hospital employee died from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, after visiting Pune, where a GBS outbreak has been reported.

Mumbai: A 53-year-old operation theatre attendant from V N Desai Hospital in Mumbai's Santacruz passed away on Monday (Feb 10) due to complications from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder. The patient had been admitted to the BMC-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai on January 23.

Also Read: MP: Fire accident in 2 companies at Indore's Progressive Park, printing & ink firms damaged

The patient had visited Pune a fortnight before being hospitalized, where a rare outbreak of GBS has been reported. Pune has recorded over 190 cases in the last month, with seven deaths. Most patients had a history of stomach infection, likely caused by the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni, which was detected in water samples from the affected area.

The patient was initially admitted to Nair Hospital with weakness in his legs but soon developed respiratory problems and was put on ventilator support. A nerve conduction test and analysis of cerebrospinal fluid confirmed his GBS diagnosis.

While the exact cause of the patient's GBS is still uncertain, senior BMC officials stated that it could be triggered by various factors, including viral or bacterial infections, vaccination, or autoimmune conditions.

BMC executive health officer Dr. Daksha Shah clarified that GBS is not a contagious disease and cannot spread from person to person. She added that while GBS patients are routinely admitted to hospitals, most cases are isolated, and there is no indication of a GBS outbreak in Mumbai.

Nair Hospital is currently treating another GBS patient, a 16-year-old girl from Palghar district, who is reported to be stable.

Also Read: Kerala village mourns 'Parle G Suresh', beloved stray dog with tributes and banners

Latest Videos