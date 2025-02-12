MP: Fire accident in 2 companies at Indore's Progressive Park, printing & ink firms damaged

A massive fire broke out at two private companies in Indore’s Progressive Park industrial area. Firefighters used 15-20 water tankers to control the blaze. No casualties were reported, but a printing and ink company suffered damage. Authorities are clearing the collapsed shed.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 12, 2025, 3:05 PM IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at two private companies situated in industrial area Progressive Park in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The Progressive Park is located in Tigaria Badshah locality in the city and the fire incident took place around 8 am today. Upon receiving the information fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

After several hours of relentless effort, the fire was brought under control and no casualty was reported in the incident.
Indore Fire Service Sub Inspector Roopchand Pandit told ANI, "We received information about fire breaks out at Progressive Park located in Tigaria Badshah locality in the city. Acting on it, we reached here with four fire tenders and engaged in douse the fire. Around 15-20 tankers of water from the Municipal Corporation were used in controlling the fire. The fire is brought under control and work of removing the shed which collapses is underway," Roopchand Pandit Sub Inspector Indore Fire Service.

"Two companies printing company and an ink company, located here were burnt in the incident. Two fire tenders from the front and two from behind were engaged in bringing the fire under control," he said.

The officer further added that no casualty was reported in the incident. (ANI)

