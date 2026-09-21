ONGC has struck gas in the deep waters of the Mahanadi Basin. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed it as a major milestone for India’s offshore energy exploration under the 'Samudra Manthan' initiative, noting its potential for cluster development.

With the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) striking gas in the deep waters of Mahanadi Basin, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday termed it a major milestone for India’s offshore energy exploration.

Major Milestone in Offshore Energy Exploration

In a post on X, Hardeep Puri said the discovery, along with other finds in the area, opens up the potential for cluster development through shared facilities. He said ONGC continues to unlock new domestic energy sources as a part of the Samudra Manthan initiative launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A major milestone for India’s offshore energy exploration! ONGC continues to unlock new domestic energy sources by exploring India’s deep and ultra-deepwater frontiers as a part of the Samudra Manthan initiative launched under the visionary guidance of PM Sh @narendramodi Ji,” Puri said, responding to a post by ONGC.

The Minister congratulated ONGC for the discovery. “The discovery, along with other finds in the area, opens up the potential for cluster development through shared facilities under the PNG Rules, 2025, providing a pathway to bring deepwater resources into production more efficiently. Kudos to Team ONGC!” he said.

ONGC's Deepwater Campaign Success

ONGC earlier announced that its current deepwater campaign in the Mahanadi Basin is flowing gas with encouraging rates. “ONGC strikes gas in the deep waters of Mahanadi Basin. MDW-28, the maiden well of ONGC’s current deepwater campaign in the Mahanadi Basin is flowing gas with encouraging rates and sustained reservoir pressure,” it said in a post on X.

Samudra Manthan: Boosting India's Energy Security

The Union Cabinet last month approved ‘Samudra Manthan’ the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas carrying an approved outlay of Rs 84,084 crore for implementation through FY 2030–31. It is India’s most ambitious offshore exploration mission to date.

Officials said the approval marked the culmination of a series of transformative reforms undertaken under the leadership of PM Modi to strengthen India's hydrocarbon exploration and production sector.

They said the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, Samudra Manthan, builds upon these reforms by translating policy into action and opening a new chapter in India's journey towards energy security and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

India is the world's third-largest consumer of crude oil, with an annual import bill of nearly USD 144 billion (approximately Rs 13 lakh crore). The recent geopolitical developments have demonstrated, secure and uninterrupted access to energy resources is of strategic importance for a rapidly growing economy.

With India's energy demand expected to rise steadily in the coming decades, enhancing domestic oil and gas production is essential for reducing import dependence, strengthening energy resilience, and securing the nation's long-term economic growth. (ANI)