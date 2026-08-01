A Delhi court has instructed jail authorities to move Aaftab Poonawala's psychiatry consultation from Tuesday to Saturday. The change was made at Poonawala's request to prevent it from clashing with the day-to-day hearing in the Shraddha Walkar case.

Court Reschedules Aaftab's Psychiatry Session

Saket District Court on Friday directed the Jail Authorities to reschedule the Psychiatry consultation of Aaftab Amin Poonawala from Tuesday to Saturday in order to avoid a clash with the day-to-day hearing. The court passed the order after Poonawala on Friday submitted that he is undergoing psychiatry treatment for anxiety and other issues. The Psychiatrist visits on Tuesday. There seems to be a clash of timing with the court hearing.

After hearing the submissions, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi issued a direction to jail authorities to reschedule the Psychiatry consultation. " The Court finds it appropriate to direct the concerned Jail Superintendent and the In-charge of the prison dispensary/hospital to reschedule the consultation meeting of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala for Saturdays, as the trial is in progress and at the stage of the prosecution evidence, which is being listed day to day, since July 21, 2026 on Mondays to Fridays (both days inclusive)," ASJ Jaggi ordered on July 31. The court is recording Prosecution evidence on a day-to-day basis in the Shraddha Walkar murder case of 2022.

Poonawala Cites Clash with Hearings

During the hearing, the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala submitted before the court that during incarceration, he has been undergoing psychiatric treatment for anxiety and other related issues. The accused said that the concerned psychiatrist visits the prisons on scheduled Tuesdays and there seems to be a clash of timings. He prayed that the concerned Jail Superintendent is directed to reschedule his consultation with the psychiatrist for Saturdays.

Trial Progresses with Witness Testimonies

The court on Friday recorded the testimony and cross-examination of Prakash Saksena and Sub Inspector Sandeep. Another two witnesses, namely Sanuj and Abhishek Emmanuel, have been summoned for their cross-examination as prosecution witnesses on August 3.

The court is recording the Prosecution evidence on a day-to-day basis in a trial against Aaftab Amin Poonawala. (ANI)