Maharashtra: Pune soon to get Neo Metro service; here's what we know

Pune residents will soon be able to travel across the city on the modern, high-speed Neo Metro service. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the metro to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Neo-Metro is a rapid mass transit system that provides low-cost, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly urban transportation solutions to tier 2 and 3 cities. It has three to five times the carrying capacity of public buses and will run at 90 km/h on electricity. The elevated Neo Metro will be able to run in the city on a 43.84 km circular route.

There will be 45 stations. The project is expected to begin in December next year and be completed in 2028-29. The project's cost has been set at Rs 4940 crores. According to Maha Metro MD Brijesh Dixit, the civic body requested that the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) be converted into a Metro Neo project.

Ambedkar Chowk, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Senapati Bapat Road, Kelewadi, Paudphata, Laxmi Narayan Chowk, City Pride Station, Market Yard, Gangadham Chowk, Bibvewad, Alankar Police Thane, Siddhi Garden, Senadat Police Chowki, Sanas Playground, Lullanagar, Jambhulkar Chowk, Fatimanagar, Ghorpadi, Pingale Vasti, Vadgaon Sherry, Vimannagar, Airport, Vishrantwadi, Deccan College, Khadki Methodist Church and Bopodi are the stations that are proposed for the Neo Metro in Pune.

A similar Neo Metro plan for Nashik is also on the drawing board. According to reports, the Pune project may not gain traction until the Nashik plan is implemented. The Union government has already approved the 32-kilometre Nashik neo metro project in principle. If implemented promptly, it will be the country's first-of-its-kind project. The cost of the Nashik metro project is expected to be around Rs 2100 crore. It would have cost more than Rs 8000 crore if it had been a rai-based metro.

The Neo-Metro can carry three to five more passengers than public buses. Its coaches are powered by electricity, and the 'Neo Metro' can reach speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

