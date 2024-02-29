'43 cases, will keep you busy for 10 years': Calcutta HC to Sheikh Shahjahan's lawyer

When Shahjahan's advocate sought to present an anticipatory bail petition, the Chief Justice, expressing a lack of sympathy for the accused, declined and instructed the lawyer to return on Monday for the next hearing.

The legal woes of Sandeshkhali strongman Sheikh Shahjahan on Thursday (February 29) took a harsh turn as the Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, firmly rejected a bail plea presented by his lawyer. The Trinamool Congress heavyweight was apprehended by Bengal police on charges related to a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials last month.

Moreover, Shahjahan finds himself embroiled in serious accusations from Sandeshkhali residents, ranging from land grab and extortion to intimidation and even sexual harassment.

When Shahjahan's advocate sought to present an anticipatory bail petition, the Chief Justice, expressing a lack of sympathy for the accused, declined and instructed the lawyer to return on Monday for the next hearing. Notably, the Chief Justice underscored the gravity of the situation by highlighting that Shahjahan faces around 43 cases, suggesting a legal battle that could extend over the next decade.

"My anticipatory bail was rejected. I was arrested last night. I cannot mention before the regular bench now," The lawyer said. In response, the Chief Justice emphasized the court's stance and said, "Come on Monday. We have got no sympathy for that person. Please come on Monday, not now."

After being on the run for 55 days, Sheikh Shahjahan has been remanded in a 10-day custody following his appearance in a Bengal court this morning. The ongoing legal proceedings signal a critical phase for the Trinamool Congress strongman, given the array of charges against him and the stern position adopted by the Calcutta High Court.

