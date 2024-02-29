Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    '43 cases, will keep you busy for 10 years': Calcutta HC to Sheikh Shahjahan's lawyer

    When Shahjahan's advocate sought to present an anticipatory bail petition, the Chief Justice, expressing a lack of sympathy for the accused, declined and instructed the lawyer to return on Monday for the next hearing.

    43 cases, will keep you busy for 10 years': Calcutta HC to Sheikh Shahjahan's lawyer AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    The legal woes of Sandeshkhali strongman Sheikh Shahjahan on Thursday (February 29) took a harsh turn as the Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, firmly rejected a bail plea presented by his lawyer. The Trinamool Congress heavyweight was apprehended by Bengal police on charges related to a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials last month.

    Moreover, Shahjahan finds himself embroiled in serious accusations from Sandeshkhali residents, ranging from land grab and extortion to intimidation and even sexual harassment.

    Rajasthan: TADA court acquits 1993 serial bomb blasts main accused Abdul Karim Tunda

    When Shahjahan's advocate sought to present an anticipatory bail petition, the Chief Justice, expressing a lack of sympathy for the accused, declined and instructed the lawyer to return on Monday for the next hearing. Notably, the Chief Justice underscored the gravity of the situation by highlighting that Shahjahan faces around 43 cases, suggesting a legal battle that could extend over the next decade.

    "My anticipatory bail was rejected. I was arrested last night. I cannot mention before the regular bench now," The lawyer said. In response, the Chief Justice emphasized the court's stance and said, "Come on Monday. We have got no sympathy for that person. Please come on Monday, not now."

    After being on the run for 55 days, Sheikh Shahjahan has been remanded in a 10-day custody following his appearance in a Bengal court this morning. The ongoing legal proceedings signal a critical phase for the Trinamool Congress strongman, given the array of charges against him and the stern position adopted by the Calcutta High Court.

    DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India over wheelchair incident resulting in passenger's death

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Jairam Ramesh slams BJP's tactics, declares party's stronghold in state AJR

    Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Jairam Ramesh slams BJP's tactics, declares party's stronghold in state

    1993 Mumbai bomb blasts: TADA Court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda, who was charged as 'bomb-maker'

    Who is Abdul Karim Tunda, charged as 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts 'bomb-maker'?

    DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India over wheelchair incident resulting in passenger's death AJR

    DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India over wheelchair incident resulting in passenger's death

    PM Modi, Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth inaugurate six community development projects in Mauritius AJR

    PM Modi, Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth inaugurate six community development projects in Mauritius

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to field actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut as 'star candidates'? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to field actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut as 'star candidates'?

    Recent Stories

    IVF pregnancy after 50: Is it safe? What is the successful rate? Read THIS RBA

    IVF pregnancy after 50: Is it safe? What is the successful rate? Read THIS

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why you should offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva? anr

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why you should offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva?

    7 places to visit in Jamnagar RBA

    7 places to visit in Jamnagar

    Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Jairam Ramesh slams BJP's tactics, declares party's stronghold in state AJR

    Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Jairam Ramesh slams BJP's tactics, declares party's stronghold in state

    Kerala: 84 tigers exist in Wayanad landscape; Forest department fact-checks number of tigers rkn

    Kerala: 84 tigers exist in Wayanad landscape; Forest department fact-checks number of tigers

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon