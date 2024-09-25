Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2nd UP International Trade Show to begin today in Greater Noida

    The second edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), often mentioned as the "Maha Kumbh of hopes and possibilities" for entrepreneurs, is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday (Sep 25) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will officially open the event at 12 noon.

    This year’s edition promises to surpass the previous one in terms of scale, business opportunities, and global outreach. The event aims to introduce the world to Uttar Pradesh’s rich craftsmanship, culinary delights, and cultural heritage. Products from various regions of the state will be showcased, while the flavors of India and Vietnam are set to be a major attraction for visitors at the event. 

    Cultural programs will offer attendees a deeper understanding of the state’s vibrant traditions, making it not only a trade platform but also a cultural celebration. The grand event will conclude on September 29, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal presiding over the closing ceremony.

    MSME, Khadi, and Village Industries Minister Rakesh Sachan highlighted the significance of the UP International Trade Show, stating that it has established itself as the global identity of Brand UP. 

    With over 2,500 stalls and exhibitions, the event is showcasing the talent of Uttar Pradesh to both the country and the world. So far, more than 350 buyers from 70 countries have registered to participate in the event and the number is expected to rise in the coming days. The event is set to attract more than 3,50,000 attendees, exceeding last year’s turnout.

    In collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, cultural programs will be performed by groups from Vietnam, Bolivia, Russia, Venezuela, Egypt, and Kazakhstan. The traditional attire and atmosphere of Uttar Pradesh will also be on display during a fashion show, which will be attended by India’s Textile Minister, Giriraj Kishore. 

    The inaugural session will be graced by MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Nandi.

    Minister Rakesh Sachan further informed that UPITS 2024 is set to highlight the innovative efforts of various departments across Uttar Pradesh. Departments such as ODOP, Khadi and Village Industries, Rural Development, and Culture and Information will showcase their achievements through a series of exhibitions. 

    Emerging exporters from the state will also display their products, presenting their capabilities to a global audience. The defense manufacturing sector's accomplishments will be a key feature of the event.

    Technical sessions on startup ecosystems, e-commerce, and exports will provide entrepreneurs and youth with fresh insights and strategic direction. The event will also host a range of engaging activities, including conferences, product displays, fashion shows, and laser shows.

    In a cultural extravaganza, Uttar Pradesh's rich heritage will be represented through presentations by the Culture Department, featuring regional dances from Braj, Awadh, Rohilkhand, Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Western UP. Audiences will be treated to mesmerizing performances of classical arts, including Shiv Tandava and Kathak dance dramas.

    Renowned artists such as Ankit Tiwari, Kanika Kapoor, and Palash Sen’s Euphoria Band will take the stage to enthrall the crowds, while Vietnam, this year’s partner country, will showcase its vibrant culture. International performances by artists from Bolivia, Russia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Venezuela, and Egypt, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), will further enhance the global appeal of the event.

    The UP International Trade Show will have business hours from 11 am to 3 pm, while the fair will be open to the general public from 3 pm to 10 pm. People will be able to come and see the handicrafts and ODOP of the state.

