UP International Trade Show 2024 to highlight Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage

The UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024 is set to take place in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event will offer a global platform to showcase Uttar Pradesh's diverse cultural heritage through traditional folk dances, music, and performances from various regions like Braj, Purvanchal, Paschimanchal, Awadh, Rohilkhand, and Bundelkhand.

Local folk dance forms such as Faruahi, Tharu Adivasi, Dhobiya, Rai, and Dhedhiya will be highlighted, with artists from across Uttar Pradesh displaying their unique talents. Notable performances include Agra's Preeti Singh with a dance drama on the Hanuman Chalisa and Saharanpur’s Ranjana Neb with a Kathak performance on Ram Katha.

International performers from countries such as Russia, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Venezuela, Egypt, and Bangladesh will also participate, offering glimpses into their cultures and traditions. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has arranged these international performances, adding a global dimension to the event.

The five-day festival will be held at the Muktakashi stage, featuring performances such as Prem Ke Rang, Krishna Ke Sang by Prayagraj’s Neelakshi Roy, and devotional bhajans by Madhavi Madhukar from Noida. Bollywood singers Ankit Tiwari and Kanika Kapoor are set to entertain the crowd, while Indian Idol stars Pawandeep and Arunita will captivate youth audiences.

The Yogi government aims to promote local folk culture by giving artists from Uttar Pradesh a chance to showcase their heritage on a global platform. Performances will range from Bundelkhandi folk songs to Kathak and devotional Krishna bhajans, ensuring an immersive cultural experience for attendees.

