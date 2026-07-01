The 29th National e-Governance Conference began in Jaipur with 2,700 delegates. The event focuses on integrating AI into citizen-centric services. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the conference, stressing tech for social inclusion.

Massive Participation and AI Focus

The 29th National e-Governance Conference commenced in Jaipur on Wednesday, bringing together over 2,700 delegates to discuss the future of digital governance and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public services.

Speaking to ANI on the scale of the event, Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas stated that the conference has seen participation from across the country, including officials from 28 states and nine Union Territories. "The 29th National e-Governance Conference is being held in Jaipur. 2,700 delegates are participating in it. Officials from 28 states, 9 union territories, and various central ministries arrived for this event. Many secretaries from the central government are present," Srinivas said.

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The Chief Secretary highlighted that a key focus of the conference is the practical application of emerging technologies to improve citizen-centric services. "42 exhibition stalls have been set up, showcasing award-winning initiatives and themes. Themes include Artificial Intelligence in governance and citizen-centric governance. Many successful experiments demonstrating how AI can be utilised for citizen-centric governance are being displayed here," he added.

Srinivas expressed optimism that the knowledge shared during the event would have a widespread impact on administrative reforms across India. "This is expected to have a significant spillover effect across the states... Over the next 2 days, I anticipate that around 200 distinguished speakers will participate in 6 plenary sessions and 6 breakout sessions. There will be excellent discussions," the Chief Secretary noted.

Technology a Driver for Social Inclusion: CM Sharma

Earlier, inaugurating the two-day conference at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma asserted that technology must transcend being a mere tool of convenience to become a prime driver for social inclusion and public welfare.

CM Sharma highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "JAM Trinity" (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile) has effectively eliminated middlemen and turned Digital India into a cornerstone of economic development.

"Digital governance must reach the last person in society so that no citizen is left behind from the mainstream of development," the Chief Minister stated in a press release, adding that Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and robust cyber security are now playing a pivotal role in making governance transparent and citizen-centric. (ANI)