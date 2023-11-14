Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    26 death penalties carried out in Kerala, last execution in 1991

    After 32 years, a Kerala court has pronounced the death penalty to convict in the Aluva rape and murder case. Kerala has so far executed 26 convicts since the formation of the state. 

    26 death penalties carried out in Kerala, last execution in 1991 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    Kochi: The courts in India pronounce the death penalty to convicts only in cases where the crime seems to be the 'rarest of the cases'. The Supreme Court of India has repeatedly reminded lower courts that capital punishment should not be imposed except in extreme cases. Even if the court orders the death penalty, the convict still has the opportunity to appeal and plead for mercy. If the President of India rejects the mercy petition, the convict will be hanged. 

    Kerala has executed 26 capital punishments ever since the state's formation in 1956. The Central jail in Kannur saw the execution of all 26 death sentences. There are no official records on the hangings that took place at Poojapura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram, despite the fact that they did occur there. In 1958, the first hanging occurred following the state's establishment.  Ripper Chandran was the final person to be hanged in 1991. He had killed 14 people by hitting them on the head with a hammer, which means it has been 32 years since a criminal was hanged in Kerala. 

    Even after Ripper Chandran, courts in Kerala have imposed the death penalty in many cases. However, none of those punishments were implemented. Many had their death sentences commuted by appeal courts to life imprisonment. Currently, 16 people have been sentenced to death in Kerala jails. 9 persons are in Poojappura Central Jail and seven others are in Viyyur and Kannur Central Jails. Amirul Islam, a native of Assam who killed a law student in Ernakulam, and Nino Mathew in the Atingal double murder case are among these.

    The Kottayam Additional Sessions Court, on March 24, sentenced to death Arun Sasi in the Pazhayidom murder case. Now the convict in the Aluva rape and murder case, Ashfaq Alam, a native of Bihar has joined the death row.

    This is a time when human rights organizations around the world are raising their voices against the death penalty. 98 countries in the world have completely abolished the death penalty. China, Iran and Saudi Arabia are the three countries that carry out the most executions in the world. The death penalty is carried out in many ways in many countries around the world. In India, it is hanging. If the President also rejects the mercy plea of ​​the accused, the procedure of hanging will begin.

    According to jail officials, a black warrant is issued once the death penalty is verified, and the prisoner is then transferred to a different cell. After that, the individual is given psychological counselling. 

    The diet and routine regimens of these prisoners will differ. The prison makes the hanging rope to make sure it can support the prisoner's body weight. Before the rope is made, the prisoner's height and body weight are measured.  Most capital cases end before dawn, and the body of the criminal is given to family members. 

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: School teacher dies in car accident in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: School teacher dies in car accident in Thiruvananthapuram

    MP Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi levels 'purchased Congress MLAs' allegation against PM Modi, Amit Shah AJR

    MP Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi levels 'purchased Congress MLAs' allegation against PM Modi, Amit Shah

    Senior BJP leaders upset over Vijayendra's appointment as state leader: Congress MLA Shivaraj Tangadagi vkp

    Senior BJP leaders upset over Vijayendra’s appointment as state leader: Congress MLA Shivaraj Tangadagi

    Vijayendra's talent has been recognised by Amit Shah which earned him to lead state BJP: Former CM SM Krishna vkp

    Vijayendra's talent has been recognised by Amit Shah which earned him to lead state BJP: Former CM SM Krishna

    Rare naxal encounter at Karnataka-Kerala border injures one after years of inactivity vkp

    Rare naxal encounter at Karnataka-Kerala border injures one after years of inactivity

    Recent Stories

    War 2: Jr NTR set for Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan, lead actress revealed RKK

    War 2: Jr NTR set for Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan, lead actress revealed

    Gonadorelin Peptide and Cancer Cell Research

    Gonadorelin Peptide and Cancer Cell Research

    Disney Plus Hotstar announces third Malayalam web series 'Perilloor Premier League' rkn

    Disney Plus Hotstar announces third Malayalam web series 'Perilloor Premier League'

    cricket Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH) osf

    Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH)

    You can now delete your Threads profile without deleting your Instagram account know how to do it gcw

    You can now delete your Threads profile without deleting your Instagram account

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon