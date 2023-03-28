Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Close to catching 'Khalistan radical preacher' Amritpal Singh: Punjab govt tells high court

    Speaking to reporters outside the court building, the petitioner said the AG informed the court that they were close to catching Amritpal Singh. They were coordinating with agencies to nab the radical preacher, the AG told the court.

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Punjab government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they are close to catching Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh. The radical preacher has remained untraceable since a police crackdown against him and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' began in Punjab on March 18.

    The court of Justice NS Shekhawat was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by advocate Imaan Singh Khara, seeking the release of Amritpal Singh from alleged police custody.

    The habeas corpus plea was recently filed by Khara, claiming Amritpal Singh was in "illegal custody" of police. During the resumed hearing in the matter, Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai told the court that Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet.

    Speaking to reporters outside the court building, the petitioner said the AG informed the court that they were close to catching Amritpal Singh. They were coordinating with agencies to nab the radical preacher, the AG told the court.

    The judge asked the AG to file an affidavit in this regard, said the petitioner. The court also asked the petitioner to file an affidavit to produce evidence that Amritpal Singh was in alleged police custody. The next date of hearing in the matter has been fixed for March 29.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
