Bangalore-Chennai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari gives a major update about Malur section

The Bangalore-Malur section of the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway in the state of Karnataka, which is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 1160 crore, will have some standout features. Being constructed as part of the ambitious Bharatmala scheme, the Expressway stands out for its innovative perpetual flexible pavement design. This construction concept involves a three-layer, flexible pavement that creates a durable asphalt surface capable of withstanding structural fatigue over an extended period, ensuring enhanced durability, strength, and longevity.

The project aims to connect the capital cities of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, passing through three states: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The route includes major towns like Hoskote, Malur, Bangarpet, Kolar, Venkatagiri, Palamaneer, Bangarupalem, Chitoor, Ranipettai, and Sriperumbudur.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared this information on Twitter, highlighting the government's commitment to establishing a seamless, hassle-free, and ecologically responsible mobility system across the nation under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

The National Expressway 7, officially known as the Expressway, is the first of its kind in South India and is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, with a budget of Rs 16,730 crore. The work is divided into ten packages, with construction initiated at different times in 2021 and 2022.

The Expressway comprises a 262 km stretch between Hoskote (near Bengaluru) and Sriperumbudur (near Chennai), along with a 22.6-km elevated road from Sriperumbudur to Madurvoyal (in Chennai). Designed for a speed of 120 km/h, it aims to significantly reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai from six hours to just 2.15 hours. Moreover, it is approximately 50 km shorter than the existing national highway route that links Bengaluru to Chennai via Hosur and Krishnagiri.

