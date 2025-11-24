The AIFF has adopted Article 25.3 (c) and (d) of its Constitution as directed by the Supreme Court, resolving a matter pending since 2017. The federation's constitution is now fully compliant with the court's directives and related recommendations.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday announced that it has formally adopted Article 25.3 (c) and (d) of its Constitution, in compliance with the directives issued by the Supreme Court of India. The move marks the conclusion of a long-pending matter that had remained unresolved since 2017.

In an official statement, the federation said, "The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday, November 24, 2025, has formally adopted Article 25.3 (c) and (d) of the Constitution as directed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, pursuant to its order dated October 15, 2025."

Long-Pending Matter Conclusively Resolved

With the adoption of the provisions, the federation confirmed that its Constitution is now fully aligned with the court's directives and the recommendations of Justice (Retd) L. Nageswara Rao. "As a result, the AIFF Constitution is now in accordance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and the framework recommended by Justice (Retd) L Nageswara Rao. With this, a matter pending since 2017 stands conclusively resolved," the statement added.

Commitment to Stakeholders and Global Standards

The AIFF also expressed gratitude. "The AIFF expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to all stakeholders and contributors whose time, effort, and cooperation were integral to the successful completion of this process," it said.

Reaffirming its commitment to global football standards, the federation said it will continue to function in alignment with international governing bodies. "In alignment with the statutes of FIFA and the AFC, the AIFF remains committed to its mandate to develop, govern, and promote football across India," the statement concluded. (ANI)