Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceasar, 4 sniffer dogs from Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, played key roles during 26/11 attacks by detecting RDX, grenades and hidden explosives. Their teamwork prevented further damage and saved many lives

Seventeen years after the 26/11 terror attacks shook Mumbai, many brave stories continue to be remembered. While the nation honours the courage of security forces and survivors, there are also heroes whose stories are less spoken about. Among them is a group of four extraordinary police dogs, Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceasar, who played a key role in preventing further destruction during the deadly attacks. Their powerful sense of smell and loyal service helped save countless lives and shielded the city from hidden dangers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This article is a tribute to these four inseparable friends who spent more than a decade working together, living together and, in the end, even passing away within months of one another.

A terror attack that changed Mumbai forever

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008 lasted for almost four days and are remembered as one of the worst terrorist incidents in India. Over a hundred people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured. While the focus often falls on the armed operation, firefights and rescues, there were other critical tasks happening at the same time. One of them was the urgent search for bombs, grenades and hidden explosives left behind by the terrorists.

This responsibility fell on the Mumbai Police’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), which included trained sniffer dogs. Among these were Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceasar.

The 'paw'some squad: Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceasar

These four dogs were more than just working partners. They were best friends who trained, lived and served together. They were known for their excellent teamwork, dedication and loyalty to the people they protected, according to The Better India.

Even before 26/11, they had taken part in many important bomb-search operations across Mumbai and had earned respect within the police force.

Max: The dog who sniffed out deadly explosives

Born in 2004, Max joined the BDDS as a young puppy. After completing his training in Pune, he proved himself as one of the most reliable sniffer dogs in the force. During the 26/11 attacks, Max played a crucial role. He detected a huge amount of dangerous material comprising:

8 kg of RDX

25 grenades

4 detonators

Ball bearings and shrapnel

This discovery prevented what could have been another large-scale explosion in the already tense city. His brave work was recognised publicly, and he was honoured with a gold medal by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Max had also been part of investigations in the 7/11 Mumbai train bombings in 2006 and the 2011 Zaveri Bazaar blasts, making him one of the most experienced dogs in the squad.

Tiger and Sultan: Friends since puppyhood

Tiger and Sultan grew up together and worked as partners in the Goregaon Unit of the BDDS. They were known for their strong bond and calm control even in stressful situations.

Both dogs helped in bomb detection and investigations during 26/11. After the main operation ended, Tiger was posted outside the Taj Mahal Hotel, where he remained on duty as security checks continued. Their role helped ensure that no explosives were left behind that could harm rescue teams or civilians.

Ceasar: The quiet but fearless search specialist

Ceasar, like Max, was another highly skilled member of the team. He was trained for advanced bomb detection and joined the BDDS at just three months old, serving from 2005 to 2013.

During the 26/11 attacks, Ceasar made two important discoveries:

Two hand grenades at CST railway station

8 kg of RDX in the Taj Hotel premises

He also took part in searches at Nariman House, which was one of the major attack locations. Ceasar had earlier contributed to investigations in the 2006 train blasts and the 2011 serial blasts in Mumbai.

Scroll to load tweet…

Life after service: A peaceful retirement together

After serving for over a decade, Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceasar retired from the Mumbai Police in 2015. Their years of service had earned them admiration, love and deep emotional attachment from their handlers.

They were adopted by Fizzaz Shah, an animal lover, who brought them to a retirement home in Virar. There, they lived comfortably with many other rescued animals. The four dogs remained inseparable, spending their days together, just as they had during their years in the police force.

A heartbreaking goodbye: Friends in life and death

The end of their journey was emotional and deeply touching. Max passed away first, on 8 April 2016, due to old age. He received a state funeral, wrapped in the tricolour. The remaining three refused to leave his grave and often visited his kennel.

Within six months, one by one, the others also passed away, per The Better India. Sultan died on 18 June 2016, due to kidney problems. Tiger, already suffering from a lung infection, passed on 22 July 2016. Ceasar attended Tiger’s funeral and sat beside him throughout.

Ceasar fell into depression after losing all three of his lifelong friends. On 14 October 2016, he died of a heart attack at age 13. Like Max, he received a state funeral, attended by officers from the Goregaon BDDS.

Their final months showed how strong their bond had been. They were not just team partners; they were family.

The story of Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceasar reminds us that heroism comes in many forms. These four dogs protected Mumbai during one of the darkest moments in the city’s history. Their courage, loyalty and friendship left a deep mark on everyone who worked with them. As the years pass, their contribution continues to be remembered with respect and gratitude. Gone, yes, but never forgotten.