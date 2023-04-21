Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts

    The top court refused to consider bail application of other four other convicts in view of their role. A bench headed by Chief Justice of DY Chandrachud granted bail to the eight convicts. These eight people were those who were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment and their sentences were upheld by the trial court order.

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday (April 21) granted bail to eight convicts in the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning case. The top court reminded Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that it made it clear the last time that no further adjournments would be granted.

    However, the top court refused to consider bail application of other four other convicts in view of their role. A bench headed by Chief Justice of DY Chandrachud granted bail to the eight convicts.

    Karnataka Election 2023: It's DK Shivakumar vs BJP's R Ashoka as EC accepts Congress leader's nomination

    These eight people were those who were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment and their sentences were upheld by the trial court order.

    The top court has earlier denied the bail application of those accused persons whose death sentence awarded by the trial Court was commuted to life imprisonment by the Gujarat High Court.

    On Thursday, a special court in Gujarat acquitted all the 67 accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case in which 11 people were killed.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    The Ahmedabad-based court of SK Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.

    Those acquitted include Kodnani, former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi. There was a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during pendency of the trial, while one was discharged earlier by the court.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after Shivamogga ticket denial

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Water Census report: Bengal tops list with most reservoirs; Kerala ranks 12 anr

    Water Census report: West Bengal tops list with most reservoirs; Kerala ranks 12

    Karnataka Election 2023: It's DK Shivakumar vs BJP's R Ashoka as EC accepts Congress leader's nomination AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: It's DK Shivakumar vs BJP's R Ashoka as EC accepts Congress leader's nomination

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details AJR

    PM Modi chairs high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details

    No irregularities in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal: Haryana tells High Court

    No irregularities in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal: Haryana tells High Court

    Recent Stories

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stakovic wedding trailer out; wait for the surprise ending (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stakovic wedding trailer out; wait for the surprise ending (WATCH)

    Twitter removes Blue Verified Badge: Amitabh Bachchan to Prakash Raj and more react to Elon Musk's decision RBA

    Twitter removes Blue Verified Badge: Amitabh Bachchan to Prakash Raj and more react to Elon Musk's decision

    Water Census report: Bengal tops list with most reservoirs; Kerala ranks 12 anr

    Water Census report: West Bengal tops list with most reservoirs; Kerala ranks 12

    Rajouri terror attack on Army truck planned, bullets with Chinese markings recovered

    Rajouri terror attack on Army truck planned, bullets with Chinese markings recovered

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon