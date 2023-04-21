Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: It's DK Shivakumar vs BJP's R Ashoka as EC accepts Congress leader's nomination

    On Thursday, as a precautionary measure in case his nomination was cancelled, his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, also filed his papers for the same constituency as a backup candidate.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (April 21) accepted the nomination of Congress state president DK Shivakumar for the Kanakapura assembly constituency, clearing way to fight against high-profile BJP candidate and Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

    DK Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA from Kanakapura constituency, had filed his nomination papers on Monday amid a show of strength by his supporters.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Meanwhile, the Congress leader is facing several investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department in connection with alleged money laundering and tax evasion cases.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after Shivamogga ticket denial

    However, the Congress leader has denied any wrongdoing and accused the BJP-led central government of political vendetta.

    On the other side, BJP fielded minister R Ashoka from Kanakapura. The BJP leader, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community, is considered a close aide of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. The Kanakapura seat, which is in Ramanagara district, is a stronghold of the Vokkaliga community, which accounts for over 60 per cent of the electorate.

    The election in Kanakapura is expected to be one of the most high-voltage contests in the May 10 polls. The results of the election will be announced on May 13.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Over 3,600 candidates file nominations for Assembly polls, scrutiny of papers today

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
