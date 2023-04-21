Karnataka Election 2023: It's DK Shivakumar vs BJP's R Ashoka as EC accepts Congress leader's nomination

On Thursday, as a precautionary measure in case his nomination was cancelled, his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, also filed his papers for the same constituency as a backup candidate.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (April 21) accepted the nomination of Congress state president DK Shivakumar for the Kanakapura assembly constituency, clearing way to fight against high-profile BJP candidate and Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

DK Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA from Kanakapura constituency, had filed his nomination papers on Monday amid a show of strength by his supporters.

On Thursday, as a precautionary measure in case his nomination was cancelled, his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, also filed his papers for the same constituency as a backup candidate.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader is facing several investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department in connection with alleged money laundering and tax evasion cases.

However, the Congress leader has denied any wrongdoing and accused the BJP-led central government of political vendetta.

On the other side, BJP fielded minister R Ashoka from Kanakapura. The BJP leader, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community, is considered a close aide of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. The Kanakapura seat, which is in Ramanagara district, is a stronghold of the Vokkaliga community, which accounts for over 60 per cent of the electorate.

The election in Kanakapura is expected to be one of the most high-voltage contests in the May 10 polls. The results of the election will be announced on May 13.

