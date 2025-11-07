The Delhi High Court sought the Delhi government's response on a furlough plea by Balwan Khokhar, a 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict serving a life sentence. The court will hear the matter on November 17. He was a co-accused with Sajjan Kumar.

HC Seeks Govt's Response on Khokhar's Furlough Plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Government on a plea of Balwan Khokhar seeking 21 days' Furlough. He was convicted in a 1984 Anti Sikh riots case in Delhi Cantt. In this case, Khokhar was co-accused with former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued a notice to the concerned authorities and sought a response. Additional standing counsel sought time for verification and to file a status report. Thereafter, the court listed the matter for hearing on November 17.

The application moved by Khokhar was dismissed by the Delhi government. He has challenged the order before the High Court.

Khokhar moved a petition through advocate Uday Chauhan. It is stated that the petitioner is a convict and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He has been serving a life sentence and has been in custody since 2013. He is on furlough for a period of 21 days to re-establish social ties with Society and Family members, the plea said.

Sajjan Kumar's Trial Update

Earlier, on October 29, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi directed the Prosecution to file written submissions in a 1984 Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Sajjan Kumar is facing trial in a case linked to FIRs registered at Janakpuri and Vikas Puri Police Stations.' The Janakpuri case pertains to the killing of two Sikhs, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, on November 1, 1984.

The second case was registered in the Vikaspuri police station related to the burning of Gurcharan Singh on November 2, 1984.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh asked the Prosecution to file written submissions and listed the matter for arguements on November 27 and December 4. Additional public prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat appeared for the prosecution. Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, along with Apoorv Sharma and SA Hashmi, appeared for Sajjan Kumar. Advocate Surpreet Kaur appeared for the riot victims. (ANI)