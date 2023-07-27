Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    19-year-old sailor found hanging on board INS Vikrant in Kochi, suicide suspected

    The sailor, who belonged to the regular cadre and was not an Agniveer, was discovered hanging in one of the warship's compartments. The navy is determined to investigate the incident thoroughly to ascertain the reasons behind this distressing event.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    In a tragic incident aboard the INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, a 19-year-old sailor from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was found hanging on Thursday morning. The aircraft carrier is currently docked in Kochi, and the navy has initiated an inquiry into the matter to understand the circumstances surrounding the young sailor's death.

    INS Vikrant, a monumental engineering feat, has been built at Cochin Shipyard at an impressive cost of Rs. 20,000 crore. Weighing 45,000 tonnes, it stands as a symbol of India's prowess in naval technology. Notably, only a few countries like the US, the UK, Russia, France, and China possess the capability to construct aircraft carriers of this size.

    The aircraft carrier has been named in honor of its predecessor, INS Vikrant, which served the navy diligently from 1961 to 1997. Stretching 262 meters in length, with a height of 61 meters from keel to mast, INS Vikrant boasts a colossal flight deck measuring 12,500 square meters, equivalent to 10 Olympic-size swimming pools. It can travel a remarkable distance of 7,500 nautical miles, reaching a maximum speed of 28 knots. With 2,300 compartments, it has the capacity to accommodate a crew of 1,600.

    Despite its impressive technological advancements and symbolic importance to the country, the tragic event on board INS Vikrant serves as a stark reminder of the emotional challenges faced by personnel serving in the armed forces. The navy's initiative to conduct a comprehensive inquiry demonstrates its commitment to understanding and addressing the concerns surrounding the welfare of its dedicated sailors.

    This heart-wrenching incident highlights the importance of providing necessary support and resources to the brave men and women serving in the armed forces. As India continues to make strides in its naval capabilities, it is essential to prioritize the well-being and mental health of those who selflessly dedicate themselves to the nation's defense.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
