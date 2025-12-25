The state's Chief Minister announced financial compensation for the victims. An investigation into the crash, focusing on potential mechanical failure, is now underway, highlighting broader concerns about vehicle maintenance and road safety.

A tragic road accident in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of nine people and left several others injured after a government bus veered into the opposite lane and crashed into two vehicles following a tyre burst. The incident occurred on December 24, 2025, on a national highway when a Chennai-bound State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus travelling from Tiruchirappalli suffered a sudden tyre failure. The driver reportedly lost control, causing the bus to climb the median and enter the oncoming carriageway, where it struck a SUV and a car head-on.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene to assist victims. Of the nine killed, five were men and four were women, with several injured, including two children, taken to nearby state-run hospitals for treatment. Authorities confirmed that multiple passengers and occupants of the private vehicles sustained serious injuries and are under medical care.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep shock at the loss of life and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He announced ex gratia payments from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, with ₹3 lakh to be provided to the family of each deceased person, and ₹1 lakh each for the injured. The government has also directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for those hurt in the crash.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the tyre burst and subsequent collision, examining whether mechanical failure or maintenance issues contributed to the tragedy. The accident has highlighted ongoing concerns about vehicle safety and road conditions in the region, prompting calls for stricter oversight and improved safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

The Cuddalore accident underscores the risks of high-speed travel on major highways and the importance of regular vehicle maintenance checks to ensure passenger safety.