Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Perfect Sunny Weather for Your Christmas Celebrations
Planning your Christmas in Hyderabad? Get the full forecast for December 25! Expect a sunny day with temps from 14°C to 28°C. Perfect weather for your holiday plans!
Hyderabad Weather on Thursday
Hyderabad is expected to enjoy plenty of sunshine on Thursday, December 25, making it a perfect day for Christmas celebrations. The day will feel a little cold, especially in the morning, but overall the weather will be good and suitable for making holiday plans.
Max temperature: 28°C
Min temperature: 14°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will drop to about 14°C. This means the morning will start off chilly, followed by a pleasant and comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 29°C. With bright sunshine, the afternoon may feel slightly warmer, adding to the comfort level during the day.
On December 25, the sun will rise at around 6:43 am and set at about 5:49 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight to enjoy the holiday.
Light Breeze on Christmas
Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will keep the air fresh without making it too cold.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.