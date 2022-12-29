16,397 people died in 2021 due to not wearing seat belts: MoRTH report

The report titled, 'Road Accidents in India 2021,' revealed that 16,397 people were killed in road accidents in 2021 due to not wearing seat belts, of which 8,438 were drivers and the remaining 7,959 were passengers.

The report titled, 'Road Accidents in India 2021,' added that a total of 46,593 people were killed in road accidents due to not wearing helmets in 2021, of which 32,877 were drivers and 13,716 were passengers.

In 2021, there were 4,12,432 road accidents, which claimed 1,53,972 lives and injured 3,84,448 people.

The report further mentioned that not wearing helmets caused injuries to 93,763 people and 39,231 injured due to not wearing seat belts in 2021.

Not wearing a helmet or wearing a seat belt does not cause accidents, but they are critical for preventing fatal and serious injuries in the event of a car accident. Except for a few exceptions, all motorists on two-wheelers must wear a helmet.

On September 4, former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident after his car collided with a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Mistry, seated in the back with his friend Jahangir Pandole, did not appear to be wearing a seat belt and must have been thrown in front at high speed when the speeding car collided with the divider. Mistry and Pandole were both killed in the accident.

Although not wearing a seat belt by passengers sitting in the back seats is punishable by a Rs 1,000 fine under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), most people are either unaware of the rule or disregard this mandatory rule.

(With inputs from PTI)

