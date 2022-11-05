Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyrus Mistry death: Dr Anahita Pandole booked for negligent driving

    The Palghar Police registered the FIR based on a final report by Mercedes Benz based on their analysis of the car's data chip and a statement recorded earlier this week from Pandora's husband, Darius.

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 6:19 PM IST

    A first information report (FIR) was filed against noted obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole in connection with the September accident that killed industrialist Cyrus Mistry in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

    Anahita Pandole, was charged with causing death by rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

    On September 4, 2022, Anahita Pandole (55), Darius (60), and Mistry (54) were travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai when their Mercedes Benz, driven by the gynaecologist, crashed into a concrete barrier. Mistry, a former Tata Sons chairman, and his friend and Darius' brother Jahangir Pandole were killed in the accident.

    According to a medical officer, Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole suffered multiple injuries and "blunt thorax trauma" in the car accident that killed them almost instantly. According to him, the injuries also included vein ruptures that resulted in internal bleeding. Mistry and Pandole were killed in the back seats.

    The doctor, Anahita Pandole, is still being treated in a Mumbai hospital's intensive care unit, while Darius was released earlier this week. Darius gave police his statement on Tuesday at his south Mumbai home.

    According to an official, Darius told police that his wife could not merge the vehicle into the second lane from the third lane of the road that narrowed near the Surya river bridge in Palghar, Maharashtra.

