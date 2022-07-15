Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    16-year-old Delhi girl gangraped in moving car in Vasant Vihar

    A case has been filed based on the complaint under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mohammed Aarif (23), Manoj Kumar (25), and Rupesh Kumar have been named as the suspects (35).

    16 year old Delhi girl gangraped in moving car in Vasant Vihar gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men in a moving car the in Vasant Vihar area of the national capital. The incident occurred on July 6, according to Delhi Police, when the girl went for a trip with them. The three suspects have all been apprehended, according to the police. The girl knew two of the accused, according to the preliminary inquiry. On July 6, they approached her near Vasant Vihar market and offered her a thrill ride about 8.30 p.m.

    According to reports, they were joined by another man, and they all travelled to Mahipalpur to consume liquor. They then assaulted the girl, a Class 10 student, in a moving automobile. The defendants allegedly recorded themselves while committing the crime.

    "The girl's father told police that on July 6 at approximately 8.30 p.m., his daughter went for a joyride with three other people in a vehicle. They returned at 7 a.m. on July 7, and she told her parents about her trauma," said DCP Manoj as per reports. On July 8, the police were notified of the occurrence. According to ANI reports, "a PCR call from S.J. Hospital was received at 4 a.m. on July 8 where the caller reported about the occurrence of harassment with the youngster."

    Also Read | Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment'

    A case has been filed based on the complaint under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mohammed Aarif (23), Manoj Kumar (25), and Rupesh Kumar have been named as the suspects (35).

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu minor girl raped, forced to cell her eggs to hospitals; probe underway

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why cant Supreme Court start at 9 am if children can go to school at 7 am asks Justice Lalit gcw

    Why can't Supreme Court start at 9 am if children can go to school at 7 am: Justice Lalit

    CAATSA waiver: Why the US can't see India as an adversary now

    CAATSA waiver: Why the US can't see India as an adversary now

    Dalai Lama Use of military force outdated India and China should resolve through talks gcw

    Use of military force outdated, India and China should resolve through talks: Dalai Lama

    Madras HC Removal of Mangalsutra would amount to mental cruelty of highest order for husband gcw

    Madras HC: Removal of Mangalsutra would amount to 'mental cruelty of highest order' for husband

    Kashi Yatra subsidy scheme launched in Karnataka; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Kashi Yatra subsidy scheme launched in Karnataka; here's everything you need to know

    Recent Stories

    football laliga No more signings for Real Madrid confirms Carlo Ancelotti reveals Eden Hazard role for next season snt

    No more signings for Real Madrid, confirms Ancelotti; reveals Hazard's role for next season

    Why cant Supreme Court start at 9 am if children can go to school at 7 am asks Justice Lalit gcw

    Why can't Supreme Court start at 9 am if children can go to school at 7 am: Justice Lalit

    4 Smart Tips to Enhance Your Personal Loan Eligibility-snt

    4 Smart Tips to Enhance Your Personal Loan Eligibility

    Man creates lipstick with used syringes; unique process stuns netizens - gps

    Man creates lipstick with used syringes; unique process stuns netizens

    CAATSA waiver: Why the US can't see India as an adversary now

    CAATSA waiver: Why the US can't see India as an adversary now

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon