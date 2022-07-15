16-year-old Delhi girl gangraped in moving car in Vasant Vihar

A case has been filed based on the complaint under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mohammed Aarif (23), Manoj Kumar (25), and Rupesh Kumar have been named as the suspects (35).

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men in a moving car the in Vasant Vihar area of the national capital. The incident occurred on July 6, according to Delhi Police, when the girl went for a trip with them. The three suspects have all been apprehended, according to the police. The girl knew two of the accused, according to the preliminary inquiry. On July 6, they approached her near Vasant Vihar market and offered her a thrill ride about 8.30 p.m.

According to reports, they were joined by another man, and they all travelled to Mahipalpur to consume liquor. They then assaulted the girl, a Class 10 student, in a moving automobile. The defendants allegedly recorded themselves while committing the crime.

"The girl's father told police that on July 6 at approximately 8.30 p.m., his daughter went for a joyride with three other people in a vehicle. They returned at 7 a.m. on July 7, and she told her parents about her trauma," said DCP Manoj as per reports. On July 8, the police were notified of the occurrence. According to ANI reports, "a PCR call from S.J. Hospital was received at 4 a.m. on July 8 where the caller reported about the occurrence of harassment with the youngster."

A case has been filed based on the complaint under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mohammed Aarif (23), Manoj Kumar (25), and Rupesh Kumar have been named as the suspects (35).

