    Tamil Nadu minor girl raped, forced to cell her eggs to hospitals; probe underway

    The police, assisted by the state health department, discovered that the girl had been illegally selling her eggs to several private clinics in the state since 2017.

    Tamil Nadu, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    In yet another horrifying incident, a minor girl was reportedly raped multiple times by her mother's acquaintance and forced to donate her oocytes to different hospitals in the vicinity.
    According to police, the mother and her companion were both detained for the alleged crime.

    According to a senior officer probing the case, among those detained include a lady who allegedly assisted in the transaction and a van driver who allegedly faked an Aadhaar card for the girl in order to identify her as a 20-year-old.

    "We've also started looking into a few hospitals and physicians," the officer continued.

    According to the authorities, the child was being used for the illegal sale of her eggs to many private hospitals in the state, according to The Indian Express. As per the police, the girl kept quiet about her ordeals for a long time before being forced to leave her home last month.

    According to the police, the girl kept quiet about her ordeals for a long time before being forced to leave her home last month. "She stayed with a friend in Salem for a few days before going to see some relatives and telling them about her agony. They phoned the police," stated the officer in-charge.

    A comprehensive interview with the teenager conducted by a team of authorities from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services showed that her mother and a male acquaintance received Rs 20,000 for each instance of the teen's eggs being sold. The middleman, a lady who has since been detained, allegedly received a fee of Rs 5,000 every occurrence.

    According to authorities, the girl's parents divorced about a decade ago, and the mother relocated with the child to the home of a male acquaintance some years ago. According to authorities, the male raped the girl on many occasions while she was there. A complaint has been filed under multiple provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Act; IPC Sections 420, 464, 41, 506 (ii), and Sections 34 and 35 of the Aadhaar (Targeted) Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies Benefits and Services Act.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
