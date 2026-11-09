A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in North Delhi while out buying Diwali firecrackers. The teenager was attacked by a group of men after resisting an attempt to snatch his money and phone. Police investigation is currently underway.

Teenager Killed in Wazirabad Snatching Attempt

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men after he resisted a mobile phone snatching attempt in North Delhi's Wazirabad area on Saturday. The deceased had gone out to buy firecrackers for Diwali when he was attacked, his family said.

Family Recounts the Tragic Incident

His brother Nitin said the family was busy with Diwali preparations, cleaning the house and putting up decorations, when Devansh left home with some money. "Someone tried to snatch his money, and then, grabbing him from behind, they stabbed him. They could have just taken the money—why was it necessary to kill him? What kind of enmity could there have been? He was a studious boy; he had no enmity with anyone. He had left home with some money," Nitin said.

Investigation Updates

He said police found Devansh late that night, by which time he had already been declared dead. Nitin added that the brother of the alleged attacker has been arrested, but the person who actually carried out the stabbing is yet to be caught. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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