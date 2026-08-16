A Rs 16 sale at a Kanpur hosiery store, intended to celebrate the owner's son's birthday, went viral on social media. The promotion attracted thousands of people, leading to a stampede-like situation that required police intervention to disperse the massive crowd.

It was supposed to be a 16-minute-long shopping bonanza. Instead, thousands of people were drawn to the street by a Rs 16 sale at a hosiery store in Kanpur. This led to a situation akin to a stampede, which was eventually broken up by police. The incidenet happened on the evening of August 15. Rais Alam, whose son was celebrating his birthday, owns the store, which is situated in the bustling Alam Market.

Alam promoted a unique deal on social media to commemorate the event. Customers will get 16 minutes starting at 11.59 pm to purchase any ready-made clothing, including as shirts, suits, and trousers, for just Rs 16. People from surrounding communities and finally from many miles away were drawn to the offer as it swiftly gained popularity online. Thousands had gathered outside the store by 11:30 p.m., with individuals rushing to get closer to it and throngs overflowing into the road.

Chaos erupted outside the store as the rush grew more intense. While attempting to navigate the crowd, a number of people stumbled, while others fled, scattering their shoes all over the street. The altercation resulted in around a dozen minor injuries.

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Police were dispatched to the scene from several stations. As the gathering grew, ACP Manjay Singh also showed up with more staff.

Police used batons to drive the throng back and issued announcements requesting people to disperse as the situation became unmanageable. After clearing the area, police marched across the neighbourhood and urged residents to go back home.

Alam had already shut his store and departed. After being discovered outside the business, his brother was brought to the police station to be questioned.

According to the police, the offer was made without the necessary authorisation, which led to a scenario involving law and order. Authorities are already getting ready to file a lawsuit against Alam for causing a situation akin to a stampede.