'Right to breathe': 13-year-old Asthma patient pens open letter to PM Modi hoping for clean air in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Asmee Sapre, a 13-year-old asthma sufferer, writes to PM Modi for clean air, part of 'My Right to Breathe' campaign. Her letter, shared on social media, urges nationwide action against air pollution, referencing the pandemic's positive impact on air quality. Asmee advocates for government initiatives and citizen actions for a healthier environment.

A 13-year-old girl from Bengaluru, Asmee Sapre, has penned an earnest letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for clean and breathable air. The initiative, part of the 'My Right to Breathe' campaign, highlights the growing concern about air pollution's severe impact on children's health.

Asmee, who suffers from asthma and dust allergies, expressed deep concern about the escalating air pollution, emphasizing its adverse effects on millions of children like her. Her impassioned plea aims to draw attention to the critical need for measures ensuring cleaner air for the younger generation.



The letter caught attention on social media when Warrior Moms, a Twitter account, shared a copy of Asmee's letter and a video wherein she passionately appealed for clean air. The tweet emphasized the necessity of extending the discourse on air pollution beyond Delhi, recognizing similar challenges faced by diverse cities and towns across India, utilizing the hashtag '#BachonKaHakSaafHawa.'

In her poignant letter, Asmee underscored that clean air is a fundamental right for every individual, highlighting the distressing reality of millions of animals succumbing to air pollution yearly. She referenced the positive impact observed during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine when reduced air pollution sources remarkably improved air quality in just a short period.

The teenager advocated for concerted efforts, citing the notable transformation witnessed during reduced air polluting activities, emphasizing the potential for more significant achievements with dedicated and active endeavours.



Asmee delineated various practical measures citizens could adopt to mitigate air pollution's devastating effects. She urged the government to initiate new educational programs and enforce stringent regulations toward achieving the goal of cleaner air and a healthier nation.

Concluding her letter, Asmee expressed hope that her plea resonates not just from her perspective but echoes the desires of numerous children longing for clean and fresh air. The initiative under the 'My Right to Breathe' campaign saw other children, including an 8-year-old girl from Pune, echoing similar sentiments, urging immediate action from PM Modi to safeguard their health and future.