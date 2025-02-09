12 Naxalites killed, 2 jawans dead in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of the National Park area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Sunday.

12 Naxalites killed, 2 jawans dead in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 9, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of the National Park area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Sunday. According to Bastar police officials, the encounter broke out in the forests on Sunday morning.

"12 Naxalites were killed in the encounter in the National Park area of Bijapur district," they said. "Two jawans lost their lives, while two others were injured in the gunfight. A search operation is ongoing in the area," they added.

