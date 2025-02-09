Kolkata SHOCKER! Fake photographer duo blackmails, rapes two women; one arrested, another on the run

Two men, posing as team members of renowned Kolkata fashion photographer Tathagata Ghosh, allegedly blackmailed and raped two young women, aged 22 and 25, after creating fake social media profiles.

Two men, posing as team members of renowned Kolkata fashion photographer Tathagata Ghosh, allegedly blackmailed and raped two young women, aged 22 and 25, after creating fake social media profiles, according to a report in Times of India (TOI). The crimes took place on the outskirts of the city, and police believe more victims may come forward in the coming days.

One of the accused, Pratik Pal alias Sayan (37), a resident of Titagarh with roots in Naihati, was arrested by Jadavpur Police late at night, while his accomplice, Tapan Pal alias Aniket Basu, remains at large. The case was registered at Jadavpur Police Station on Friday after Ghosh, a resident of Baghajatin, filed a complaint.

"Back in January, Ghosh reported that fake profiles using his name were involved in criminal activities, particularly on WhatsApp. He later brought two victims to us, who revealed they were lured by these fake accounts," said DC (Jadavpur-SWD) Bidisha Kalita.

Investigations have revealed that Pratik and Aniket created fake profiles, offering photoshoots and film roles to unsuspecting women, the TOI report said. When the victims arrived at a studio, usually in Madhyamgram, the men claimed to be part of Ghosh’s photography team.

They would first conduct regular photoshoots, then pressure the women into provocative and nude shoots. The victims were subsequently blackmailed and raped, with the assaults being filmed.

Pratik, who claimed to be a trader, was produced in court and remanded to police custody until February 15. Advocate Smitesh Chatterjee, representing Ghosh, explained that the accused used fake WhatsApp display pictures to lure aspiring models.

The first victim was invited to a photoshoot in May-June, where she was gradually coerced into participating in bold and nude shoots. When she hesitated, she was threatened with the end of her modeling career. After giving in out of fear, she was raped and filmed. She remained silent, hoping for a modeling break that never came, prompting her to eventually report the incident. The second victim faced a similar ordeal in October but managed to contact Ghosh directly.

Both women, unfamiliar with the modeling industry, live on the northern and southern fringes of Kolkata. Ghosh escorted them to Jadavpur Police Station, where their statements were recorded. “Though the incidents didn’t occur within the Kolkata Police jurisdiction, we prioritized the victims' well-being and registered the FIR here,” a senior officer from Lalbazar stated.

The CBI is expected to expand the investigation as more victims come forward.

