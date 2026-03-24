The annual 11-day Panguni Car Festival at Srirangam's Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple has begun with a traditional flag hoisting. The festival will feature daily processions and culminates with the grand car festival (Therottam) on April 2.

The annual Panguni Car Festival at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli commenced with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony, drawing a large number of devotees. Namperumal, the processional deity, was taken from the sanctum to the flag hoisting mandapam, where special rituals were performed by temple priests. The flag hoisting took place at an auspicious time, marking the beginning of the 11-day festival.

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Festival Schedule and Key Events

During the festival period, Namperumal will be taken out in procession on various vahanams through the temple streets twice daily, in the morning and evening. Key events of the festival include the Namperumal-Uraiyur Kamalavalli Nachiyar Serthi Sevai on March 29, the Namperumal-Ranganayaki Thayar Serthi Sevai on April 1, and the grand Panguni Car Festival (Therottam) on April 2. Temple authorities, including Joint Commissioner Sivarama Kumar, along with priests and staff, have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the celebrations over the coming days.

The Significance of Panguni Uthiram

The festival, also known as Panguni Uthiram, marks the auspicious celestial wedding of Lord Murugan and Goddess Valli, a significant event in the Tamil Hindu calendar. Thousands of devotees chant "Ranga Ranga" as they pull the decorated chariot of Namperumal through the four Chithirai streets. The festival is observed in the Tamil month of Panguni and is celebrated in honour of the Hindu god Muruga. Devotees make offerings to Lord Muruga with sacrificial feats they believe will keep them away from evil spirits.

Timing and Astrological Context

Panguni Uthiram is a significant Tamil Hindu festival observed during the full moon of the Panguni month, which falls between March 14 and April 13. This festival aligns with the moon's transit through the Uttiram nakshatra (asterism) in the twelfth month of the Tamil calendar, Panguni. It coincides with the Hindu month of Phalguna/Chaitra. Panguni marks the conclusion of the solar Tamil calendar year, ushering in the beginning of the next new Tamil year.

Mythological Connections

Panguni Uthiram is considered auspicious for Tamil Hindus worldwide. The festival is also associated with various mythological events, like the weddings of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati, lord Ram and goddess Sita and lord Murugan (Kartikeya) and Devasena. (ANI)