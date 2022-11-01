Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi

    The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population.

    'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a stage with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot where the two leaders exchanged their experiences.

    On Tuesday, PM Modi paid tributes to the tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913 in Mangarh, Rajasthan. "Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as chief ministers. He was the most senior in our lot. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now," PM Modi said during the event.

    Also read: PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    Earlier today, CM Ashok Gehlot, in his address said: "When PM Modi goes abroad, he receives great honour. Because he's the PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When world realises this, they feel proud that PM of that country is coming to them..."

    The Prime Minister attended the 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha' programme in Banswara, Rajasthan along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh counterparts CM Bhupendra Patel and Shivraj Singh Chouhan respectively.

    Also read: Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day

    "The struggle and sacrifice of tribal community didn't get their rightful place in history written after independence. Today, the country is rectifying that decades-old mistake. India's past, present and future is not complete without the tribal community," PM Modi said.

    The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population.

    Also read: Gujarat hospital repaired, painted ahead of PM’s visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured; Congress shares pic

    The gathering of tribals and forest dwellers in 1913 in Mangarh against the British Raj was led by social reformer Govind Guru.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day - adt

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day

    On Kerala Day, CM Pinarayi Vijayan says, 'For creation of new state, peaceful social environment was crucial' - adt

    On Kerala Day, CM Pinarayi Vijayan says, 'For creation of new state, peaceful social environment was crucial'

    Gujarat hospital repaired painted ahead of PM Modi visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured Congress shares pic gcw

    Gujarat hospital repaired, painted ahead of PM’s visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured; Congress shares pic

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 115 50 Know latest rates in Delhi Mumbai other cities gcw

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 115.50; Know latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023 Read official notice and other details here gcw

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Team India suffering because of MS Dhoni's lesson to the world?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Team India suffering because of MS Dhoni's lesson to the world?

    Around 2000 Twitter employees likely to lose jobs in first round of layoffs Report gcw

    Around 2,000 Twitter employees likely to lose jobs in first round of layoffs: Report

    IGNOU admission 2022 December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30 gcw

    IGNOU admission 2022: December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon