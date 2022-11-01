'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi

The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a stage with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot where the two leaders exchanged their experiences.

On Tuesday, PM Modi paid tributes to the tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913 in Mangarh, Rajasthan. "Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as chief ministers. He was the most senior in our lot. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now," PM Modi said during the event.

Earlier today, CM Ashok Gehlot, in his address said: "When PM Modi goes abroad, he receives great honour. Because he's the PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When world realises this, they feel proud that PM of that country is coming to them..."

The Prime Minister attended the 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha' programme in Banswara, Rajasthan along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh counterparts CM Bhupendra Patel and Shivraj Singh Chouhan respectively.

"The struggle and sacrifice of tribal community didn't get their rightful place in history written after independence. Today, the country is rectifying that decades-old mistake. India's past, present and future is not complete without the tribal community," PM Modi said.

The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population.

The gathering of tribals and forest dwellers in 1913 in Mangarh against the British Raj was led by social reformer Govind Guru.