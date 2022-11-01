PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

Located in Banswara district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, the Mangarh Dham is a memorial for around 1,500 tribals who were massacred in 1913 by the British army. The region has a large tribal population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as a national monument.

Located in Banswara district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, the Mangarh Dham is a memorial for around 1,500 tribals who were massacred in 1913 by the British army. The region has a large tribal population.

Also read: Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day

The tribals and forest dwellers' fight against the British in Mangarh was led by social reformer Govind Guru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the tribals who were massacred by the British army and addressed a gathering of Bhil adivasis and other tribals.

Also read: Gujarat hospital repaired, painted ahead of PM’s visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured; Congress shares pic

Accompanying the prime minister were Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh counterparts Bhupendra Patel and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.