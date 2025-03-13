Holi 2025: Lucknow sweet shop makes largest 25-inch, 6 kg Gujiya, enters India Book of Records (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In a golden twist, a sweet shop in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh prepared India's largest Gujiya- 25 inches, weighing 6 kg on ​​the occasion of Holi and entered its name in the India Book of Records.

The Marketing Head of the sweet shop, Kshitij Gupta said, "...Many of the festivals all over India are being celebrated. We had Maha Kumbh this year, which is of huge significance. We try to dedicate things which are closer to the people, and hence, we have prepared this 'Maha Kumbh' gujiya..."

Earlier, during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a Mahakumbh Gujiya prepared to showcase Ganga-Yamuna and Sangam with different-colored syrups.

Meanwhile, Executor, India Book of Record, Pramil Dwivedi said, "...This gujiya breaks all the records. When the owner claims so, we searched and found that such gujiya was never prepared earlier..."

Many types of dishes are made and fed on the occasion of Holi, but Gujiya is a staple that is prepared in almost every household on the this festival.

In similar incident, a special Holi Gujiya with a golden wrapper, 'Golden Gujiya,' was prepared in UP's Gonda district. The Gujiya price was set at Rs 50,000 per kg.

