'Was told to lose 10 kgs...' Congress leader Zeeshan Siddique reveals 'condition' to meet Rahul Gandhi

Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique and a Congress leader from Maharashtra, disclosed facing weight-based discrimination within the party, having to lose 10 kilograms to meet Rahul Gandhi. He questioned if his Muslim identity disadvantaged him and criticized Congress leadership, ultimately joining the NCP, highlighting internal party issues.

Speaking out against what he views as unfair treatment, Siddique questioned whether being Muslim puts him at a disadvantage within Congress. He demanded answers as to why he was targeted solely based on his religious identity.



The requirement for Siddique to lose weight to meet Rahul Gandhi has sparked further debate about the fairness of the party's internal policies. Siddique's decision to join the NCP after leaving Congress indicates a significant change in his political allegiance.

Additionally, Siddique criticised the functioning of the Congress leadership, suggesting that even senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge face limitations within the party. He hinted at potential hidden agendas within Rahul Gandhi's inner circle, raising concerns about their impact on the party.