    'Was told to lose 10 kgs...' Congress leader Zeeshan Siddique reveals 'condition' to meet Rahul Gandhi

    Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique and a Congress leader from Maharashtra, disclosed facing weight-based discrimination within the party, having to lose 10 kilograms to meet Rahul Gandhi. He questioned if his Muslim identity disadvantaged him and criticized Congress leadership, ultimately joining the NCP, highlighting internal party issues.

    'Was told to lose 10 kgs...' Congress leader Zeeshan Siddique reveals 'condition' to meet Rahul Gandhi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique and a leader from Maharashtra's Congress party, has revealed facing discrimination based on his weight within the party. Siddique claims that he had to lose 10 kilograms to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi, highlighting a concerning instance of bias in politics.

    The 31-year-old, whose father Baba Siddique recently ended his long association with the Congress, expressed dissatisfaction with how the party treats minority leaders. Siddique's removal from his role as Mumbai Youth Congress president, along with his father's resignation, has caused controversy and raised questions about the inner workings of the Congress.

    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

    Speaking out against what he views as unfair treatment, Siddique questioned whether being Muslim puts him at a disadvantage within Congress. He demanded answers as to why he was targeted solely based on his religious identity.

    Karnataka hijab row: Maharashtra Cong MLA gifts smartwatch, iPhone to Muskan, who raised ‘Allah hu Akbar’

    The requirement for Siddique to lose weight to meet Rahul Gandhi has sparked further debate about the fairness of the party's internal policies. Siddique's decision to join the NCP after leaving Congress indicates a significant change in his political allegiance.

    Additionally, Siddique criticised the functioning of the Congress leadership, suggesting that even senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge face limitations within the party. He hinted at potential hidden agendas within Rahul Gandhi's inner circle, raising concerns about their impact on the party.

