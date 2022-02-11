  • Facebook
    Karnataka hijab row: Maharashtra Cong MLA gifts smartwatch, iPhone to Muskan, who raised ‘Allah hu Akbar’

    Congress MLA from Maharashtra Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday presented a smartwatch and iPhone to Muskan, the student who raised the ‘Allah hu Akbar’ slogan during a protest.
     

    Mandya, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 6:12 PM IST
    Congress MLA from Maharashtra Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday visited the residence of Muskan, a student of Mandya who raised the ‘Allah hu Akbar’ slogan during a protest in connection with hijab row in Mandya and presented smartwatch and iPhone to her.

    Siddique gave the gifts to her during his visit to Karnataka. “I was proud to hear Muskan sloganeering. She is proud of herself to be from Mandya in India. It is the right of Muslim girls to wear hijab,” said Bandra MLA Zeeshan Siddique, adding the daughters have been brave about their claim.

    A video, that has gone viral, showed a Muslim girl being shouted at by a large group of saffron-cloth waving students. They were objecting to her arriving at the college wearing a hijab. The girl student had just arrived in college and parked her scooter when she was confronted by a group of boys with saffron scarves and flags who raised slogans of ‘Bharath Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Sri Raam’. Fed up with the intimidation from the mob, the girl countered them with slogans like ‘Inqilab Zindabad’ and ‘Allahu Akbar’.

    Ever since, praises and rewards have been showering on her. Earlier Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh to her for not backing down from protesting students. Lauding her actions, JuH president Maulana Mahmood Madani said “JuH will give Rs 5 lakh cash to Bibi Muskan Khan. She stood against protests for her constitutional and religious rights.”

    Muskan have received money, cheques, gifts so far. People have even clicked photos with her which have gone viral. Leaders from both the states (Karnataka/Maharashtra) are on a gifting spree.

    However, BJP has been opposing the gifts Muskan has received. BJP leaders have filed a complaint against the JuH which has announced the payment. Giving away gifts to Muskan has become a subject of considerable debate.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 6:22 PM IST
