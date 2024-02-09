Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

    Baba Siddique, formerly a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra, formally resigned from the Congress party.

    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar on Friday (February 9) announced that Baba Siddique, a former minister of state and prominent Congress leader, is set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The transition is scheduled on February 10 evening, with indications of more additions to the party on February 11.

    Baba Siddique, formerly a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra, formally resigned from the Congress party. The seasoned politician, known for his role as a minority face within the Mumbai Congress, had also served as a minister during the tenure of the Congress-NCP coalition government.

    (This is a developing story.)

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches

    CCB operation busts marijuana ring in Karnataka: Two arrested in high-stakes inter-state drug transport

    Karnataka suffers heat wave across districts: Rising temperature concern residents

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid in Palakkad over case against Maoist leader arrested in Telangana

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli

    ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches

    'Have more babies': Singapore PM Lee encourages citizens to expand families with 'little dragons'

    CCB operation busts marijuana ring in Karnataka: Two arrested in high-stakes inter-state drug transport

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

