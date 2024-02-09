Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

Baba Siddique, formerly a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra, formally resigned from the Congress party.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar on Friday (February 9) announced that Baba Siddique, a former minister of state and prominent Congress leader, is set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The transition is scheduled on February 10 evening, with indications of more additions to the party on February 11.

Baba Siddique, formerly a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra, formally resigned from the Congress party. The seasoned politician, known for his role as a minority face within the Mumbai Congress, had also served as a minister during the tenure of the Congress-NCP coalition government.

