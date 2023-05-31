Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit

    According to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, there was a reduction in Kerala's borrowing limits, and it was "part of the Union government's political vendetta".

    First Published May 31, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led NDA government over the slashing of borrowal limit of the state and said the Union government was showing a "vengeful attitude" towards the Left government.

    Speaking at the Non-Gazetted Officers (NGO) Union conference in this city, Vijayan also attacked the Kerala opposition Congress, saying that despite seeing the problems the state was having as a result of the BJP's policies, they were still unable to criticize the Central government. 

    According to the state government, there was a reduction in Kerala's borrowing limits, and it was "part of the Union government's political vendetta".

    "Our state can normally borrow 3.5 percent of the GDP. The Union government has given permission for that. This financial year, our state expects a GSDP of Rs 11,70,000 crore. That means we can borrow Rs 33,420 crore. Based on this calculation, we prepare our annual budget and plan other development projects. However, the Centre is acting with vengeance towards Kerala," Vijayan said.

    He said even when the state faced back-to-back natural disasters, the BJP government refused to help in the manner it was supposed to do.

    "We faced the 2018 floods, 2019 monsoon, the COVID pandemic. Before all these, we had Ockhi and Nipah. All these were unbearable for our state. The flood destroyed the entire state. The whole world was wondering how we overcame the disaster and rebuilt ourselves. We did it because of our unity," Vijayan said.

    The Left leader alleged that the BJP government was using the state's successes in a number of areas, including health and education, as a justification to cut the tax share and funds allocated to the state government. 
        
    "In fact, our achievements should be a reason to give us more funds," he added.

    According to Vijayan, Congress politicians are actually endorsing the BJP's anti-Kerala policies rather than denouncing them.

    "The Opposition Congress says they are studying the matter. They are not ready to raise their voice against the Union government or the BJP. By not opposing the BJP's policies, the UDF is implicitly supporting them," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
