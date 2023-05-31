Arikomban attack: Tamil Nadu CM announces compensation for kin of deceased

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoled the death of 56-year-old Paulraj, who died on Tuesday, days after allegedly being attacked by the elephant earlier. Stalin also announced Rs 5 lakh relief to the family of the victim.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the state Forest Department was making every effort to capture the wild tusker 'Arikomban' after it strayed into the state from neighbouring Kerala last week and allegedly attacked a man in Theni who later died.

According to a statement released by Stalin in Chennai, the field director of the Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) has assembled a team of experienced forest officials to capture the wild tusker.

A group of 16 elephant trackers and a team of veterinarians were also keeping an eye on the pachyderm's movements, and he said that efforts were being made to "safely" guide it toward the forested area.

"A separate control room for this purpose has been set up at the Cumbum forest range office. Around 200 forest personnel from elsewhere have been deployed for the security of the local people," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, an official release said the elephant is also tracked through a radio collar.

Three Kumki elephants (trained pachyderms used in subduing wild ones) are on the spot to support the operation, a release from the office of Supriya Sahu, state Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change & Forest Department, said.



The Field Director, SMTR has formed four core teams to operate in two shifts to monitor the elephant movement.



Separate teams for logistics, Kumki handling, resource mobilization and other requirements are formed to operate round the clock, it said.



"An exclusive team is monitoring the safe passage of elephant with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to prevent electrocution," it added.



Law and order is maintained through the proclamation of Section 144 in Cumbum Municipality area. District Collector, Theni is closely monitoring the situation.



"Despite the complex situation, all efforts are being taken to ensure the safety of the public while ensuring the safety of the elephant as well," the release added.

