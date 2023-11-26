Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Union Minister is misleading...' Kerala CM responds to FM Nirmala Sitharaman over welfare pension allocation

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Union Finance Minister of misrepresenting the facts and withholding the welfare pension allocation for three-and-a-half years.

    'Union Minister is misleading...' Kerala CM responds to FM Nirmala Sitharaman over welfare pension allocation rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who criticized Kerala regarding centre allocation. The Chief Minister accused the Union Finance Minister of misrepresenting the facts and withholding the welfare pension allocation for three-and-a-half years.

    Kerala: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering his mother in Palakkad

    The CM stated that with the introduction of GST, the tax share has been reduced to a large extent. Since 2018, various amounts due from the Center have been delayed. The Center has belatedly given the amount paid by the state in the form of UGC grant. The money was given when the criticism intensified. From time to time we have to take a loan. The Center is taking the approach of suffocating the country. The Union Finance Minister does not give any explanation on these matters. The chief minister accused that there is no clarity in what is being said. 

    The Union Finance Minister's argument was that there is false propaganda going on in Kerala regarding the central allocation and that the exact amount has been allotted in all the applications of the state till October. She stated "All states are being paid on time. All applications till October have been paid. No application has been received since then. The Finance Department has been asked to submit an accurate proposal for central allocation to the states. Requested twice but no reply. Kerala changes the names of schemes after getting central allocations. Those who have fulfilled the directions of the 15th Finance Commission have been allotted a definite grant."

    The Finance Minister claimed that Rs 34,714 crore has been allocated to the state. This is not generosity. It is the share that Kerala should get. Even half of the loss to the state has not been redressed. It is understood that Kerala will not get anything in the form of revenue deficit grant in the next two years. The tax share distributed to the states is decreasing. Kerala has to bear huge losses. It is the government that has reduced Rs 57400 crore.

    Earlier this month, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated that the central government was withholding funds that were due for the social welfare pension scheme. He noted that the central government did not provide sufficient reasons for this withholding of funds.


     

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'A blow to democracy': BJP leader R Ashok condemns Karnataka Cabinet's controversial decision

    'A blow to democracy': BJP leader R Ashok condemns Karnataka Cabinet's controversial decision

    Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China AJR

    Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China

    AICC ka neta bol raha hai Furious Congress Chief Kharge asks people to 'get out' from poll rally (WATCH) snt

    'AICC ka neta bol raha hai': Furious Congress Chief Kharge asks people to 'get out' from poll rally (WATCH)

    Kerala: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering his mother in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering his mother in Palakkad

    Telangana Election 2023: K Kavitha criticizes Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of betraying Telangana residents AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: K Kavitha criticizes Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of betraying Telangana residents

    Recent Stories

    'A blow to democracy': BJP leader R Ashok condemns Karnataka Cabinet's controversial decision

    'A blow to democracy': BJP leader R Ashok condemns Karnataka Cabinet's controversial decision

    Bangla Sahib to Golden Temple-7 popular gurudwara to visit on Gurpurab RBA

    Bangla Sahib to Golden Temple-7 popular gurudwara to visit on Gurpurab

    Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China AJR

    Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China

    AICC ka neta bol raha hai Furious Congress Chief Kharge asks people to 'get out' from poll rally (WATCH) snt

    'AICC ka neta bol raha hai': Furious Congress Chief Kharge asks people to 'get out' from poll rally (WATCH)

    Is Vijay Verma getting married to Tamannaah Bhatia? Here's what the Jaane Jaan actor said ATG

    Is Vijay Verma getting married to Tamannaah Bhatia? Here's what the Jaane Jaan actor said

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon