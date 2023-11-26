Kerala: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering his mother in Palakkad

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his mother in Palakkad. The accused Rasheed was sentenced by Mannarkkad Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Special Court.

Mannarcaud: A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his mother in Palakkad. The accused Rasheed was sentenced by Jomon John, judge of Mannarkkad Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Special Court. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on charges including murder.

Kerala: Health department issues alert to 3 districts over spread of communicable diseases

The incident took place in June 2011. The accused stabbed to death Fathima who was sleeping at home. The reason for the murder was that Fathima verbally abused his father. Following the incident, he hit her head with a stone.

Later, he stabbed her to death with a sword. The prosecution said that the accused had slashed her several times after chasing her when she was running for her life. Around 17 witnesses were examined in the case.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man named Jayan has been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 85,000 for threatening and exposing himself to a teenage girl. The court imposed rigorous imprisonment and a fine on Jayan after he was found guilty. The charges against him included constantly engaging in sexually explicit conversations with the teenage girl, exposing himself, and threatening her with harm if she did not comply with his demands.

The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) Chalakudy Judge Donny Thomas Varghese pronounced the sentence. The court stated that if the fine was not paid, the accused would have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another 10 months. The case was investigated by the former SHO of Alur, Sibin, and S.I. Akbar. T Baburaj was present to represent the prosecution in the proceedings.