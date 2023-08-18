Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'They have done a great mistake...' BJP on Congress fielding Oommen Chandy's son in Puthupally bypoll

    BJP national general secretary Dr. Radha Mohan Aggarwal said that Speaker Shamseer's remarks have hurt the entire Hindu community and that he should apologise. 

    'They have done a great mistake...' BJP on Congress fielding Oommen Chandy's son in Puthupally bypoll anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Kottayam: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are all actively campaigning for the Puthuppally byelection. The byelection will be held on September 5, and the results will be announced on September 8. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Oommen Chandy last month. Meanwhile, the BJP has made the myth controversy a major campaign issue for the bypoll. BJP national general secretary Dr. Radha Mohan Aggarwal said that Speaker Shamseer's remarks have hurt the entire Hindu community and that he should apologise. 

    Speaking to Asianet News, Aggarwal said, " We know for certain that BJP is going to do much better. Not only the party is going to improve the number of votes, but we will also come out as one of the main contenders. And once you are a main contender, anything can happen."

    "This time Congress has done a great mistake by fielding a person from Oommen Chandy's family. This is going to boomerang them," he said.

    When asked about the topics that BJP is going to discuss for bypoll, Aggarwal said, "Our concept was very different. We are political persons. They are afraid that once the developmental discussions start coming to the forefront, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental issues are much bigger as compared to their achievements. And they will lose the game. And therefore, they have brought Ganesh ji into the controversy. There was no need to bring Ganesh ji into the controversy. The Speaker has said very bad about Him. And people feel insulted."

    Talking about the allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan, the BJP leader said," Let the Income Tax department come out with actual facts and their final decision, nobody will be spared including Congress leaders."

