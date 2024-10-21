Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Act of cowardice...' HM Amit Shah reacts after terror attack in J-K claims lives of doctor and 5 labourers

    A terrorist attack at a tunnel construction site in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district resulted in the deaths of a doctor and five laborers on October 20. Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack and said that those involved in this heinous act will not be spared. 
     

    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 7:14 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 7:14 AM IST

    Ganderbal: In a shocking incident, a doctor and five laborers were killed in a terrorist attack at a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday (Oct 20), according to officials. The attack occurred when unidentified terrorists, believed to be at least two in number, launched an assault on workers who had returned to their camp after a day’s work on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal. The gunmen indiscriminately opened fire on the group, which included both local and non-local laborers, officials said.

    According to officials, two laborers were killed instantly, while three others and the doctor later died from their injuries. Additionally, five people are currently receiving treatment for their wounds. Security forces have sealed off the area and initiated a search operation to locate the attackers, they added.

    This marks the first significant attack targeting construction workers involved in a major infrastructure project in the Valley, a region that has seen minimal militant activity over the past decade. According to police sources, the suspected militants struck on Sunday evening, opening fire on a camp established by the construction company working on the Z-Morh tunnel near Gagangir along the Srinagar-Sonamarg road. The workers were reportedly having dinner when the attack occurred.

    The workers involved in the attack hailed from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu. Among them were a safety manager and a mechanical manager. The doctor who was killed in the attack was a resident of Budgam in central Kashmir, according to sources.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack and said, "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

    J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X," Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area.”
     

