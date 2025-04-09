Top 10 most expensive bottled water brands in the world

Lifestyle
Coming from Japan, this water is packaged in stunning bottles adorned with Swarovski crystals, making it a status symbol
This U.S. brand features bottles made with Swarovski crystals, making it a luxury lifestyle product
This comes from the Amazon rainforest in Brazil
Coming from Germany, Nevas uses iceberg filtration for exceptional purity
This water contains natural minerals and electrolytes. It is also known for its stylish packaging
Sourced from Arctic icebergs, this Norwegian water offers a taste of purity
This German brand claims to be the coldest water in the world
It contains active charcoal, which is considered beneficial for health
Sourced from Scotland, this water is designed to complement Scotch whisky
This Canadian water comes from a remote glacier, giving people an ancient taste
