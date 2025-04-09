Lifestyle

Top 10 most expensive bottled water brands in the world

Fillico Jewelry Water - $6,709 per liter

Coming from Japan, this water is packaged in stunning bottles adorned with Swarovski crystals, making it a status symbol

Bling H2O - $3,600 per liter

This U.S. brand features bottles made with Swarovski crystals, making it a luxury lifestyle product

Amazon - $2,784 per liter

This comes from the Amazon rainforest in Brazil

Nevas Declart - $1,073 per liter

Coming from Germany, Nevas uses iceberg filtration for exceptional purity

Evian Virgil Abloh - $207 per liter

This water contains natural minerals and electrolytes. It is also known for its stylish packaging

Svalbardi Polar Blue Ice Edition - $144 per liter

Sourced from Arctic icebergs, this Norwegian water offers a taste of purity

Minus 181 - $77 per liter

This German brand claims to be the coldest water in the world

ROI - $64 per liter

It contains active charcoal, which is considered beneficial for health

Uisge Source - $63 per liter

Sourced from Scotland, this water is designed to complement Scotch whisky

Berg - $31 per liter

This Canadian water comes from a remote glacier, giving people an ancient taste

