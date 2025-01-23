'Stay home, stay safe': Pro-Khalistani groups send threatening e-mails to Delhi schools ahead of Republic Day

Several Delhi schools received threatening emails from the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), warning against Republic Day participation due to alleged safety risks. Delhi Police are investigating the threat while ensuring security. Earlier, a juvenile was caught for similar email threats.

Several schools across Delhi have received threatening emails, allegedly from the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), warning them to suspend participation in Republic Day celebrations. The emails, reportedly sent four days before Republic Day, have raised serious security concerns.

The emails claimed that the group's actions aim to protest against the Indian Constitution, which, according to them, "erases identity and perpetuates systemic oppression." The group also stated its intention to prevent President Droupadi Murmu from unfurling the national flag on Republic Day.



The email sent a clear message, asking schools to cancel their Republic Day celebrations and warning of possible violence. It stated, "Let families know to keep their children home on January 26. Attending Republic Day events puts students and staff at risk. Stay home, stay safe."

Delhi Police have taken the threats seriously and are investigating the source and authenticity of the emails. A senior police official stated, "We are on high alert for any potential disturbances surrounding Republic Day festivities."

The latest threat comes after a series of incidents involving email threats to schools in Delhi. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old student was apprehended for allegedly sending multiple bomb-threat emails to schools. According to police reports, the juvenile had been sending emails since February last year and was linked to an incident where 250 schools received threats on a single day in May.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Madhup Tewari disclosed, "The juvenile had sent approximately 400 emails over several months. His motives remain unclear, as threats were issued even on days without scheduled exams."



In light of the threats, schools in Delhi have been advised to remain vigilant and prioritize the safety of students and staff. Parents have also been urged to stay informed and avoid sending their children to Republic Day events if there is any perceived risk.

The Delhi Police have assured that adequate security measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of all Republic Day celebrations in the capital.

