Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on

Comedian Kapil Sharma has become the latest public figure to receive a death threat, following similar threats against Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra, and Remo D’Souza. The threatening message warned of harm to Kapil Sharma and those close to him, including family, colleagues, and neighbors.

The Mumbai police have swiftly acted on the matter, filing an FIR following complaints from Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav. In addition, a non-cognizable offense was registered concerning Sugandha Mishra’s complaint. Remo D'Souza also reported the email threat to the authorities, although these threats were received at separate times.

The threatening email, which was signed by an individual named 'BISHNU,' advised the recipients to take the message seriously, claiming that their activities were being closely monitored. The message stated, "This is not a publicity stunt, we urge you to treat this with utmost seriousness and confidentiality."

This alarming incident follows a series of violent events in Mumbai, which have raised concerns about the safety of public figures. The city has witnessed several high-profile attacks, including the fatal shooting of politician Baba Siddique and a knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, which prompted heightened security measures.

