Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Something big soon...': Hindenberg research teases new India revelation amid Adani controversy

    Hindenburg Research, known for its January 2023 report on the Adani Group, has hinted at a new major revelation about India, fueling speculation. Meanwhile, SEBI revealed that Hindenburg shared an advance copy of its Adani report with New York hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon.

    'Something big soon...': Hindenberg research teases new India revelation amid Adani controversy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Hindenburg Research, the US-based short-selling firm known for its seismic impact on the Adani Group, hinted at another significant disclosure related to India over the weekend. In a cryptic post on X, the firm teased, "Something big soon India," reigniting speculation about its next move following its explosive January 2023 report.

    Hindenburg Research, the prominent US short seller, has stirred up fresh anticipation with its latest cryptic message about India. On Saturday, the firm posted on X, suggesting another major revelation is imminent, stating, "Something big soon India." This teaser follows the firm's high-profile report from January 2023, which targeted the Adani Group shortly before a major share sale by Adani Enterprises.

    The release of Hindenburg’s earlier report caused a dramatic fallout. Within a month of the report's publication, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) saw its stock price plummet by 59%. The January 2023 report had a substantial effect, erasing $86 billion from the market value of Adani Group stocks and triggering a significant sell-off of its international bonds. Hindenburg accused the conglomerate of orchestrating "the largest con in corporate history," which led to a sharp decline in the value of Adani’s publicly traded companies.

    Adani-Hindenberg Report: SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilekani

    In a new twist, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has provided additional details in the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg saga. SEBI's recent disclosure centres on Hindenburg’s connections with New York hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon. According to SEBI, Hindenburg shared an advance copy of its Adani report with Kingdon nearly two months before its public release. This early access reportedly allowed Kingdon to benefit from strategic trading decisions.

    SEBI's comprehensive 46-page show cause notice reveals a "Research Agreement" between Hindenburg and Kingdon Capital Management, dating back to May 2021. This development adds another layer to the complex story of allegations and financial manoeuvres involving the Adani Group and its critics.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH] dmn

    BREAKING: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH]

    'Azaadi ki subah...' Manish Sisodia drops first pic with wife after SC grants bail in Delhi liquor policy case anr

    'Azaadi ki subah...' Manish Sisodia drops first pic with wife after SC grants bail in Delhi liquor policy case

    Heroic welcome for Olympic bronze-winning hockey team: Air India's gesture, players dance wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Heroic welcome for Olympic bronze-winning hockey team: Air India's gesture, players' dance wins hearts (WATCH)

    Train services temporarily halted between Hassan-Mangaluru due to landslide; Passengers express frustration vkp

    Train services temporarily halted between Hassan-Mangaluru due to landslide; Passengers express frustration

    Aju Alex stands by his comments on Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad, says he will file complaint with military dmn

    Aju Alex stands by his comments on Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad, says he will file complaint with military

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH] dmn

    BREAKING: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH]

    Aman Sehrawat's 100gm relief: How Olympic bronze hero lost 4.6kg in 10 hrs to avoid Vinesh Phogat-like agony snt

    Aman Sehrawat's 100gm relief: How Olympic bronze hero lost 4.6kg in 10 hrs to avoid Vinesh Phogat-like agony

    National Lazy Day 2024: Do nothing and celebrate with THESE activities vkp

    National Lazy Day 2024: 7 ways to do nothing and celebrate THIS day

    'Azaadi ki subah...' Manish Sisodia drops first pic with wife after SC grants bail in Delhi liquor policy case anr

    'Azaadi ki subah...' Manish Sisodia drops first pic with wife after SC grants bail in Delhi liquor policy case

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which smartphone is BEST for you? gcw

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which smartphone is BEST for you?

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon